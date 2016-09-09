Lobos hit town for Ags’ home opener

BULLETIN REPORT

The Aggies are now hoping for a split with their two Rio Grande rivals.

New Mexico State University’s football team fell 38-22 Saturday, Sept. 3, at Texas-El Paso in its season opener.

Now NMSU plays host to in-state foe the University of New Mexico at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, in the home opener at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The history of the two teams dates back more than 100 years. They first met on Jan. 1, 1894, eight years before the first Rose Bowl. The teams squared off six times before New Mexico became a state in 1912.

Lobos in town

New Mexico holds a 70-31-5 series lead after the Aggies fell 38-29 last year in Albuquerque. NM State last defeated the Lobos on Oct. 1, 2011 with a 42-28 win in Albuquerque.

Last year, NMSU running back Larry Rose III amassed a career-high 260 rushing yards and a personal best three touchdowns against the Lobos. The Aggies held a 29-14 lead early in the third quarter before ultimately falling.

The problem for NMSU this year, though, is Rose’s status; he is injured and did not play in the season opener against UTEP. The junior running back continues to recover from surgery to fix a sports hernia. There is a good chance he will not suit up against UNM.

Running back Jason Huntley rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries for NMSU.

Behind center, Aggie quarter back Tyler Rogers will get his second start.

UNM is 1-0 this season after topping South Dakota 48-21 on Sept. 1. Quarterback Austin Apodaca led the Lobos under center as he went 12-of-16 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Teriyon Gipson racked up a team-high 181 rushing yards with two touchdowns on eight carries.

Miner setback

Rogers garnered the 11th 200yard passing game of his career against UTEP.

Down 24-3 as they came out of the locker rooms at halftime, the Aggies scored three touchdowns in the second half. In addition, NM State forced three UTEP fumbles, which included one fumble that DeMarcus Owens returned 50 yards for a touchdown, the final score of the game.

Rogers, who had just 48 passing yards after the first half, finished the game 17-of-41 for 206 yards. With Rose out, the senior quarterback led the team in rushing with 63 yards on nine carries, while Jaleel Scott had a team-high 68 receiving yards on five catches.

UTEP signal caller Zack Greenlee finished the game 15-27 for 229 yards and three touchdowns.