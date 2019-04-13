Local agencies assisting with influx of migrants



The Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission, 1050 W. Amador Ave., seeks donations for the influx of migrants who arrived at the mission Friday, April 12.

Particularly needed are personal hygiene products including sanitary napkins; shampoo; conditioner; lotion; Chapstick or similar types of lip balm; clothing; towels; blankets; and canned food and bottled water. Also sought is foam padding, to be used as bedding, and stuffed toys for children.

Donations should be taken to the Gospel Rescue Mission, which is open daily until 9 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, 70 men, women and children were staying at the Gospel Rescue Mission. More are expected later Friday and during the weekend. At the Gospel Rescue Mission, many of the migrants were in the process of contacting family members and sponsors already in the U.S.

The City of Las Cruces, with several local agencies, is assisting with accommodations for migrants. The migrants were transported by van, by U.S. Border Patrol, directly to the Gospel Rescue Mission.

Agencies assisting with the influx of the migrants include the New Mexico Department of Health, Doña Ana County, social service organizations and local emergency services.