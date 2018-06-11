Loss of air conditioning closes municipal court early today

Bulletin report



Due to loss of air conditioning in the building, Municipal Court in Las Cruces will close at 10 a.m. today. Temperatures inside the building are between 85 and 90 degrees and could rise as the day progresses, according to a press release from the City of Las Cruces. All hearings set for this afternoon will be rescheduled.

Efforts to restore the air conditioning are underway and it is hoped that the court can reopen tomorrow.

Individuals needing to pay are encouraged to use the online payment system at www.municipalonlinepayments.com.