Man suspected of brandishing gun in local pub

Police arrested a Las Cruces man suspected of brandishing a firearm while intoxicated and inside a local liquor establishment.

Juan Amezquita, 23, of the 900 block of Laurel Street, is charged with one fourth-degree felony count of unlawfully carrying a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment and a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

About 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of somebody brandishing a handgun inside Dublin’s Street Pub, 1745 E. University Ave. Officers arrived and learned that the man, identified as Amezquita, was now in the parking lot.

Officers made contact with Amezquita and located a .380 caliber handgun in his right, front pocket. Amezquita was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators learned that Amezquita had been drinking alcohol and was intoxicated when he, for some reason, became paranoid inside the pub. He allegedly pulled the handgun from his pocket and waved it above the table where others were sitting. One of the men sitting at the table indicated to investigators that he was in the gun’s line-of-fire and felt unsafe because Amezquita’s finger was on the trigger.

Amezquita was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.