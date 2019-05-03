Man suspected of shoplifting cell phone from Walmart

BULLETIN REPORT

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a $1,300 cell phone from Walmart.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Walmart Supercenter at 571 Walton Boulevard. Police believe the suspect concealed a brand new cell phone valued at $1,399 before leaving the store without paying. Walmart security cameras captured images of the suspect as he entered and left the store.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspect.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.