Road work in Las Cruces this week

East Mesa Lane closures

The following streets will have intermittent lane closures Thursday, April 26 through Friday, April 28 for roadway maintenance.

• Calle Pastura from Mesa Grande Drive to Stewards Drive.

• Mesa Grande Drive from Bataan Memorial East to Mesa Central Drive.

• Cortez Drive from Porter Drive to Redland Drive.

• Elks Drive South Bound from Chinook to Reina Drive.

• Elks Drive North Bound from Reina Drive to 150’ North.

• Independence Loop from Valley View Avenue to Valley View Avenue.

• Edgewood Avenue from Elks Drive to Seneca Drive.

Speeding fines will be doubled in the area and motorists are advised to obey signs posted within the construction zone. The closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

For more information, call 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.

Mars avenue shoulder work

Mars Avenue, west of the Del Rey Boulevard intersection, will have shoulder work for up to two days beginning Thursday, April 27, for telecommunication improvements for Century Link. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained and motorists wanting to avoid possible delays should seek an alternate route. The lane closures will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit.

For more information, call 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182