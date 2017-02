Mayor to give state of the city address

Bulletin Report

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima will deliver his annual state of the city address at 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.

The address will be televised live on CLC-TV, Comcast cable channel 20 and streamed live on the Internet at CLCTV.COM