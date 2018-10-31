Memorial Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates 4th Annual NICU Reunion Carnival

For four years Memorial’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has held a reunion party for the “alumni” from the NICU. Former babies who were patients and their families get together for this Halloween themed party each year and see each other again. Often, babies and their families will have long stays in the NICU and they bond with other families. The reunion party to allows families and caregivers to celebrate milestones in the lives of the former patients. This year New Mexico State University basketball team members volunteered at the event.

