MEN IN BREW

Las Cruces Police Officer Aaron Glymph and Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Gutierrez enjoy their Morning Joe during “Coffee with a Cop” at Washington Federal Bank Saturday, Feb. 24. The departments teamed with the Ronald McDonald House of El Paso to host the meet-and-greet for residents and to offer a free Ident-A-child card with photo, fingerprints and other identifiable information for use in emergency. LCPD also had its Mobile Command Center and personnel from its Victims’ Assistance Unit on hand.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE