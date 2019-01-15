Missing boy, 14, reported in Las Cruces

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old Las Cruces boy who has been reported missing and could be in danger.

Daniel Albillar was last seen by family at about noon Tuesday, Jan. 15, on the 1500 block of La Fonda Drive. Albillar goes to Lynn Middle School but has not been in school since Friday.

Albillar is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has brown hair in a faded cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and black and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Albillar is asked to call 911 immediately.