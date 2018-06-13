Missing woman could be in danger

Bulletin report



Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman who has been reported missing and may be in danger.

Sasha Damy Lynn, who also goes by the name Justine Thomas, was last seen early Tuesday evening at her home on the 2200 block of Calle de Suenos. She was last seen on foot but may be seeking transportation by bus either within the city our out of town.

Police believe Lynn may try to cause harm to herself.

Lynn is African-American, 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing beige pants and a shirt with flower prints. She also may be wearing a beige hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sasha Lynn is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.