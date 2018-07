MOTHER HUBBARD’S TOWN

2018 Electric Light Parade Marshal Barbara Hubbard greets onlookers along the parade route the night of July 3. With the theme “Illuminate the Sky,” the procession started at Apodaca Park on East Madrid Avenue, traveled south on Solano Drive and east on Hadley Avenue. See page 22 for a list of float winners.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE