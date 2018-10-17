Mountain View Market Co+op meets Oct. 18 to kick off board election

Mountain View Market Co+op is looking for new members on its board of directors.

“Our nine-member board is down to five members currently, one of whom is an interim appointment, so we have five open seats in the upcoming election,” said interim board President Chris Bardey, a Las Cruces artist and teacher.

The election for new board members kicks off at the Co+op’s annual meeting, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Co+op, 1300 El Paseo Road. Voting ends at the close of business on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The annual meeting will begin during the Co+op’s regular Thursday evening $3 dinner and will include free live music by Danny Graves and Friends, A. Billi Free and Latenightloki. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Board membership is open to anyone 21 years old or older who is a Co+op member/owner in good standing, among other qualifications. Board members do not receive pay for their service, Bardey said, but they do receive an in-store discount. Visit www.mountainviewmarket.coop/run-for-the-board for more information.

In addition to Bardey, the Co+op board is currently comprised of Ron Fitzherbert, vice-president; Irene Holguin, secretary; and Tyrell Thacker, treasurer. Also serving as employee board member is Corinne Whitmill.

Bardey said the Co+op would be especially grateful to welcome new board members with backgrounds in business, research and/or sustainable agriculture. The board will also look to develop new partnerships within the community, he said.

The board is “the voice for the Co+op member owners and creating a vision for its future,” Bardey said.

“Our community-owned business of 43 years is still kicking, in an increasingly tough market for natural/organic foods and health products,” he said. “What sets us apart, in addition to local control and community ownership, is the degree to which we support the local economy.”

For more information, email mountainviewmarketbod@gmail.com.

