MountainView CEO announces departure from Las Cruces

Editor’s Note: On May 8, 2018, the Bulletin received a letter addressed to the community from MountainView Regional Medical Center CEO Denten Park, announcing his departure from Las Cruces to a new role as System CEO for Northwest Health in Bentonville, Arkansas. Below is Park’s letter in full.

To the Las Cruces community:

I am writing to inform you that, after much thought and prayer, I have accepted a position as System CEO for Northwest Health in Bentonville Arkansas. With a combined active medical staff of more than 540 physicians, 2,200 employees and 487 beds, Northwest Health is one of the largest health networks in northwest Arkansas with five hospitals. Northwest presents an environment for me to advance those principles and programs that have proven so successful for us at MountainView. The opportunity to undertake the senior leadership role for the CHS enterprise was simply too inviting for myself and my family to pass up.

What a joy and blessing it has been for me and my family to be part of this organization and community for the past 10 years. In looking back, it’s hard to capture all the changes we, working together, accomplished.

Together we created an outstanding integrated health care delivery system, developed the remarkable

MountainView Medical Group, built New Mexico’s first freestanding emergency center, launched the first trauma program for our community, expanded our hospital, created and acquired new points of entry, and did so much more. I will miss MountainView.

Even great teams, however, can benefit from renewal of leadership from time to time. I am proud of what we accomplished and the path we traveled together. I am confident in the leadership team in place and the ability for this change to position MountainView to do even greater things.

The process of transition has already begun. I stand committed to supporting the transition and serving as a continued resource for MountainView into the future. We will provide you with further information as timelines and actions become established.

As parents of seven children, our family is accordingly fully engaged in the public schools and local activities.

I have been fortunate to serve as Chair of the LCPS Foundation Board these past two years and encourage each of you to continue the strong support Las Cruces demonstrates for our schools and teachers and administrators.

This past year, I was honored to be asked to serve as the Chair of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber Board. I regret that I will not be able to complete my time in that position, but leave with full knowledge of the strength, stability and progress the chamber demonstrates daily.

Las Cruces is a special place and our family will greatly miss being here. I offer my sincere thanks to each of you that do so much, each day, to make our community stronger.

Sincerely,

Denten Park