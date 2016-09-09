Museum offering motor coach tour to Trinity Site

The world’s first atomic bomb was detonated on July 16, 1945, at Trinity Site, in New Mexico on the north end of what is now White Sands Missile Range. In recognition of the event, Trinity Site is open to the public twice each year in April and again on the first Saturday in October.

As part of its 40th Anniversary celebration, the New Mexico Museum of Space History is hosting a motor coach tour to Trinity Site on Saturday, Oct. 1. Area historian Pete Eidenbach will accompany guests on the coach, giving an in-depth talk on area history, the bomb, its history and the effect it had on the world.

Eidenbach is a professor of Anthropology at New Mexico State University Alamogordo, an archaeologist and an historic preservation planner. He is the winner of the 2013 New Mexico-Arizona Book Award for History.

Once on site, guests enjoy a brown bag lunch and a walking tour of Trinity Site. On the way back, Pete’s debriefing is highlighted with a special showing of a classic science fiction film. Upon arrival at the museum, guests will be treated to a guided tour followed by reserved seating for an exclusive showing of Trinity: The Atomic Bomb Movie in the New Horizons Dome Theater and Planetarium.

Special interpretation at the site is provided by White Sands Missile Range staff. All visitors must have government issued photo identification, such as a driver’s license or passport. Identification must be Real ID compliant. For a complete list of acceptable forms of identification, visit http://www. wsmr.army.mil/PAO/ Trinity/Pages/Home.aspx. “People come from around the world to visit Trinity Site. It’s like a pilgrimage. The museum is pleased to be able to offer them an informative and comfortable way to make the trek,” said Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll. The roughly 140mile round trip from Alamogordo to Trinity Site crosses through a large area of White Sands Missile Range. There are no facilities and no stopping along the route once the caravan has left Tularosa. Limited advance tickets are on sale now through the museum’s education department and include the round trip to Trinity Site, tour, brownbag lunch, guided tour of the museum, and reserved seating for the Tombaugh Theater showing of Trinity: The Atomic Bomb Movie.

The ticket price is $70 per person, or $60 for museum members. To reserve your tickets or for more information, call 575-437-2840 ext.

41132 or visit nmspacemuseum. org.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the NM Department of Cultural Affairs.

For more information, call 575-437-2840 or toll free 1-877-333-6589 or visit the website at www.nmspacemuseum. org. Like us at: www.facebook.com/ NMSpaceMuseum.

