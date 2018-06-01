Never Forgotten

Hubert Gay, center, receives a Bronze Star, a Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge on behalf of his late father George H. Gay from U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, with his wife Leona Gay at his side, May 25 at Veterans Memorial Park. Rep. Private First Class Gay was awarded for “meritorious service in active ground combat against the enemy” during World War II on Jan. 22, 1944, while serving with Company A 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations. See page 11 for photo of Francisco M. Mantua, awarded a Silver Star for valor in Vietnam.

Bulletin photo by Steve MacIntyre