New America School Patriots win local basketball championship

Bulletin Report

The New America Patriots co-ed basketball team won the Metro Athletic League championship on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Las Cruces.

The Metro Athletic League, which includes charter schools in Las Cruces, Alamogordo, and Deming, was formed two years ago. The New America Patriots, who teamed up with players from Alma d’Arte Charter School, defeated all other teams in the league to win the championship.

“I’m really proud of the team,” New America School Coach Germaine Harley said. “They had a common goal and worked together to achieve that goal. They worked hard individually and came together as a team to become champions.”

Principal Margarita Porter added, “I am beyond proud!”

About the New America School

The New America School is located in the heart of Las Cruces and currently serves about 350 students. Established in 2012, the school’s mission is to “empower new immigrants, English-language learners, and the academically underserved with the educational tools and support they need to maximize their potential, succeed, and live the American Dream.”

For more information, contact: Principal Margarita Porter at (575) 527-9085 or mporter@newamericaschoolnm.org.