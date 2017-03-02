New Dion’s in Las Cruces to open March 13

Bulletin Report

Dion’s 23rd location, and second Las Cruces location, is scheduled to open Monday, March 13, 2017.

The store is located at the intersection of El Paseo and Idaho, near Las Cruces High School, and is bringing in more than 70 new jobs.

“We are excited to have a location more accessible to those living on the west side of Las Cruces,” said Mark Herman, Dion’s CEO. “Residents will be able to enjoy favorites like the 505 with green chile and pepperoni and our famous ranch dressing, without crossing I-25.”

The new Dion’s location is the first New Mexico location to feature an updated interior and exterior design.

“While more modern, the design will still be a comfortable place to gather and connect with family and friends,” said Herman. “It will feature items like repurposed high school bleachers.”

The new restaurant location seats up to 130 customers. It has an open kitchen layout and a stand for children to watch pizza makers create their meal. In addition, it will have a convenient pick-up window for call-ahead and online orders.

“We are excited to expand in the city” said Herman. “Our current location has been successful and we look forward to serving more of the Las Cruces community.”

Dion’s was recently ranked one of the top five quick-service restaurants in the US based on overall experience for the second year in a row.

Dion’s was founded in 1978 by Jon Patten and Bill Scott in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 39 years, the company has grown to 23 stores and 1,600 employees in three states.