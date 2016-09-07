New downtown plaza earns the moniker Plaza de Las Cruces



Bob Diven has created the work of art “Prehistoric Parade” on the splashpad on the new Plaza de Las Cruces downtown.

(Photo courtesy of Bob Diven)

City council approves Plaza de Las Cruces as name for downtown plaza

Plaza de Las Cruces will be the name of the city’s new downtown plaza.

The Las Cruces City Council approved the name at its Tuesday, Sept. 6 regular meeting.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima and council members suggested a number of different names for the plaza, based on public input gathered by city staff and recommendations from the city Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board.

City Council and Constituent Services Coordinator Jamey L. Rickman said the city received about 280 recommendations for the name during public and media outreach in April, May and August.

At the Sept. 6 meeting, councillors suggested Justice Plaza (recommended by Councillor Olga Pedroza, in honor of the late Las Cruces attorney and New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Sosa, who died Sept. 4), St. Genevieve Plaza (recommended by Councillor Casandra Gandara, in honor of the church that stood on the plaza for many years), Amistad Plaza (recommended by Miyagishima; the name means “friendship” in English), as well as Plaza de Las Cruces and Downtown Plaza.

“Thanks to the public for your suggestions,” Miyagishima said after the vote.

The plaza will be dedicated during a day-long ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 17.

There is no charge to attend. Food trucks will be on site.

Here is the schedule of events for that day:

▪ Noon: Parade on Main Street

▪ 1 p.m.: Doña Ana Youth Choir

▪ 1:25 p.m.: Borderlands Ballet Company of Las Cruces

▪ 2 p.m.: Dedication ceremony

▪ 2:35 p.m.: Jazz Quintet

▪ 3:40 p.m.: Remember Then, Las Cruces rock and roll band

▪ 4:50 p.m.: Ballet Folklorico de la Tierra del Encanto, Mariachi Azteca and Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl

▪ 6 p.m.: Community Band

▪ 7:15 p.m.: Movie: “Mission Possible: Rogue Nation,” presented by the city Parks and Recreation Department.

7:30 p.m.: Karla Perez and her six-piece band perform in a tribute concert honoring Latin superstar Salina, at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St., just across Main Street from the plaza. Advance tickets are $37 for the main floor and $27 for the balcony, including all fees. Purchase tickets at www.riograndetheatre.com or call 523-6403. Tickets purchase at the door are $5 more.