New friends in Old Mesilla

Members of the Mesilla fire department Eric Miller, Leonidas Somalakis, Mathew Rivera, Lasette Gamboa, Humberto Manriquez, Aaron Cruz and Kevin Hoban, take a photo with Santa and his trusty pony, Friday, Dec. 9, on the Plaza in Mesilla when the town held its annual Christmas tree lighting.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY TABITHA ROSSMAN