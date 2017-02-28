New Las Cruces School Board members to be sworn in

Bulletin Report

The Las Cruces Board of Education’s newly appointed and reelected members will be sworn into office at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in the LCPS Administration Building Board Room, 505 S. Main, Loretto Towne Centre by Third Judicial District Judge Fernando Macias.

Ray Jaramillo, Terrie Dallman and Maria Flores were elected earlier this month to a four-year term on board. Flores was re-elected to her seat, while Jaramillo and Dallman will serve for the first time.

The swearing-in ceremony will be open to the public.

School board members will also attend a day-long retreat beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3, at the LCPS Professional Development Center, 505 S. Main St. The meeting will provide the new members information that ranges from policies to board responsibilities to budgeting. This meeting is also open to the public.

“Getting to know one another is also an important aspect when board members first begin their journey as an elected official,” said Jo Galvan, Las Cruces Public Schools communications officer.

Among those attending will be educational consultant Hugh Prather, who will lead a discussion on school board-superintendent relationships. He is a former teacher, school administrator and superintendent from Española.

Also attending will be Elena Gallegos, of Walsh Gallegos law firm in Albuquerque, who will discuss legal matters such as the state’s Open Meetings Act. LCPS Superintendent Greg Ewing who also lead a discussion on the functions of the various administrative departments within the school district.