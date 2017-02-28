Illegal dumping partnership introduces new mascot

Bulletin Report

The Doña Ana County Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP) announced its new mascot, Lizzie the Lizard. The lively mascot will join Carlos the Coyote in the IDP’s efforts to expand community involvement and youth education.

“Youth education is incredibly important to us and our partners,” said Vicki Lusk, manager of Doña Ana County Animal Control & Codes. “We want our programs to capture the attention of students, spark interest in beautifying and cleaning up Doña Ana County, and create a lasting impression that reminds students to take care of the land around them.”

As part of the ACES program with the Doña Ana County Animal Control and Codes division, the IDP encourages community involvement. Along with cleanup days throughout the county, efforts expand to local schools to spur youth development and education programs.

Animal Control and Codes staff and Carlos the Coyote mascot have been visiting local elementary schools to disseminate 2017 recycling tips calendars and books and provide informational talks about littering and proper trash cleanup to third and fourth grade students.

Lizzie will join these visits to elementary schools and be an addition to youth outreach. The 2017 calendars distributed by Carlos and Lizzie on school visits have dates with cleanups currently scheduled.

More information on future dates can be found online at https://donaanacounty.org/ or through the partnership’s Facebook page. Lizzie will also join Carlos on collateral materials, billboards and advertisements as the face of Doña Ana’s cleanup efforts through the IDP.

“We’re excited for this addition to our brand and are confident that Lizzie will be a hit—not just with kids, but with parents and the community as a whole,” said Lusk.