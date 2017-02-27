NFL Hall of Famer to visit LC for Henson breakfast

Bulletin Report

NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed will serve as the guest speaker for the Ninth-annual Lou & Mary Henson Community Breakfast. The breakfast, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club, will be held Thursday, April 13 at 7 a.m. at New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum.

Since 2009 this event has brought prominent keynote speakers, such as Reed, a former Boys & Girls Club member from Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Las Cruces in support of the club.

Reed ranks 12th in NFL history in total career receptions with 951. He played for 16 NFL seasons, 15 with the Buffalo Bills (1985–1999) and one with the Washington Redskins in 2000 when he retired. After being eligible for eight years, Reed was selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. With the Bills, Reed played in four consecutive Super Bowls (1991–1994) and was selected to the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons (1988–1994). He played in 234 NFL games between 1985 and 2000, the 59th most games played by any player in NFL history. In his four Super Bowls, Reed recorded 27 receptions, the second most total career Super Bowl receptions in NFL history.

His 323 total Super Bowl receiving yards are the third most in Super Bowl history. Reed ranks near the top in nearly all NFL career statistical receiving categories. He went over 1,000 yards four times in a 16-year career, is ninth in NFL history in total career receiving yards with 13,198, and 11th in NFL history in total career touchdown receptions with 87.

Off the field, he established the Andre Reed Foundation in 2010 to help underprivileged children become responsible contributors to their communities. For Reed’s on the field and off the field efforts, he was inducted into Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Hall of Fame in 2015 together with singer Trey Songz and several others. He volunteers his time as an ambassador for Boys & Girls Club kids, whose hall of fame honor he shares alongside the likes of Denzel Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Magic Johnson, and many more club alumni.

Over the years, the breakfast has become the signature event for the Boys & Girls Club in Las Cruces and the prime opportunity for community giving, with ongoing support from the Hensons.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous support of Coach Henson and Mary, who have become a part of our club’s extended family,” said Ashley Echavarria, executive director. “Our club has had incredible success over the past few years, and all of that is owed to the generosity of our community and people like the Hensons who truly believe in our mission and the work we do with young people. Andre Reed is just one more testament to the work that we do in clubs across the country, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Las Cruces to hear his story.”

Sponsorships for the breakfast event are available and individuals are welcome (reservations required). All sponsors are invited to attend an exclusive VIP reception the night before with the Hensons and Andre Reed.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces

The Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces has been providing services to the youth in Las Cruces since 1963. The Club provides daily programs that emphasize character and leadership development, education and career enhancement, health and life skills, the arts, sports, fitness and recreation. Serving youth ages 6-18, the Club provides a safe environment for youth to learn and grow; ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals; life-enhancing programs and character development experiences; and hope and opportunity. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, please call (575) 526-1519 or visit www.bgclasruces.org.