NMSU engineering students to give demos at Museum of Nature and Science

Bulletin Report

Learn about engineering at the Museum of Nature and Science! In recognition of National Engineers’ Week, Feb. 19-24, representatives from New Mexico State University College of Engineering student organizations will lead activities and give demonstrations related to all engineering disciplines.

The event will be at the Museum of Nature and Science Thursday, Feb. 23, from 3-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 411 North Main Street. For more information: 575-522-3120, museum.monas@las-cruces.org