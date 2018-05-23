NMSU Regents announce performance-based packages for new leadership duo

Also see: ‘No shortage of ideas': Arvizu already at work as NMSU’s new chancellor

By Justin Bannister

For the Bulletin

The New Mexico State University (NMSU) Board of Regents finalized performance-based relationship with its incoming chancellor and president, offering its new leadership team nationally competitive base salaries, with expectations and self-funding incentives for increased student enrollment and retention, research revenue and alumni giving. NMSU Regents selected Dr. Dan Arvizu and Dr. John Floros to lead the university following a competitive national search.

“We have set clear expectations for Chancellor Arvizu and President Floros – to grow our student body in a financially sustainable way after many years of decline and expand the influence and research contributions of New Mexico State University,” said Regents President Debra Hicks. “They understand what success looks like and will be compensated for achieving it. As the university revenues grow, faculty and staff will also share in the success, and more resources will be available to invest in student learning, and campus infrastructure.”

Over the past 6 years, student enrollment at NMSU has declined 22 percent to a 30-year low, while peer universities like Texas Tech University, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Montana State, and the University of Nevada-Reno have experienced increased enrollment over the past decade. For NMSU, every 1 percent increase in net enrollment is approximately $1 million in additional revenue. Annual research funding has fallen from $141.7 million in 2009 to approximately $100 million last year – declining nearly 30 percent in nine years. The unfortunate result of these losses and other trends has been the elimination of nearly 800 jobs at NMSU in recent years.

“Chancellor Arvizu and President Floros will be required to significantly increase our research footprint, adding revenues while building a brand proposition and student experience that will drive recruitment and retention of students,” Hicks said.

Under the compensation packages, Chancellor Arvizu and President Floros will receive annual base salaries of $500,000 and $450,000, respectively, with provisions that require and reward future growth of the student body, research portfolio, and overall revenues of NMSU.

“It is important for NMSU to become nationally competitive to avoid a revolving door at the top,” Mitchell said. “The incentive packages will represent a fraction of the revenue gains generated by our new leadership. We have diligently prepared the budget to make this initial investment.”

Justin Bannister is associate vice president of marketing and communications at New Mexico State University. He may be reached at 575-646-5981 or jbannist@nmsu.edu.