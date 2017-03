Bulletin Report

The Las Cruces Chamber Ballet will present performances of excerpts from Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake at 7 p.m., March 14-15, at the Atkinson Music Recital Hall, 1075 N. Horseshoe, on the New Mexico State University campus.

Tickets are still available for $15 at Michele’s Dance Academy, 1195 E. Madrid Ave. Call 575-527-1893.