NMSU, Troy football coaching staffs to wear Coach to Cure MD patches during game

Bulletin report

When New Mexico State University’s football team tangles on the gridiron at the Troy Trojans in Troy, Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 24, the coaching staffs on both sidelines will sport a slightly different look.

NMSU and Troy coaching staffs will be wearing special arm patches in honor of the AFCA’s Coach to Cure MD program. This is the ninth year coaches across the country join together to raise funding and awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Fans are encouraged to donate by texting “CURE” to 90999 or visiting www.CoachtoCureMD.org.

More information:

· Coach to Cure MD is a partnership between the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and Parent Project MD.

· The program has raised more than $1.2 million during the last eight years.

· Last year, more than 10,000 coaches at 525 colleges at all levels participated.