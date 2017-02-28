No issues found in county’s handling of taxpayer money

Bulletin Report

For the sixth consecutive year, Doña Ana County’s annual outside audit has come back with zero findings of deficiencies in processes and protocols.

During today’s regular meeting of the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners – at which the audit was presented – District 3 Commissioner Benjamin L. Rawson noted that Doña Ana County is the only county in the State of New Mexico to receive no findings over a six-year period, and only one municipality – the Village of Causey, population 104, in Roosevelt County – received no findings over the same period.

“It’s unusual for a governmental entity of this size to get two consecutive clean audits,” said Doña Ana County Manager Julia T. Brown. “To receive six consecutive clean audits may well be unprecedented, and it’s a sparkling tribute to the county’s Finance Department for managing the strong financial protocols that have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of taxpayer funds.”

She noted that, in 2011, the New Mexico State Auditor’s Office bestowed its very first Accountability Award for Large County Audit Achievement to Doña Ana County. The award was co-sponsored by the New Mexico Association of Counties.

“Occasionally, department heads and elected officials complain about the budgeting and procurement processes that we have in place,” Brown said. “The processes may be cumbersome at times, but they’re in place for good reasons, and this string of clean audits demonstrates that they’re working as they should.”

The county’s external audits from 2011 through 2015 were conducted by Hinkle and Landers, PC, of Albuquerque. The 2016 audit was conducted by REDW, LLC, of Albuquerque.

To view the audit in its entirety, visit the Doña Ana County website’s Finance Department page.