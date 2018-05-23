‘No shortage of ideas': Arvizu already at work as NMSU’s next chancellor

By Mike Cook

Las Cruces Bulletin

Less than two weeks after being hired as NMSU’s new chancellor, Dr. Dan Arvizu is on the job.

Dr. John Floros joined Arvizu on campus May 22 and will start his new job as the first ever NMSU-Las Cruces campus president in July. The NMSU board of regents hired Arvizu and Floros May 11.

Arvizu will assume full duties as chancellor June 1.

“I’m very excited about that,” Arvizu said in a May 18 phone interview from his home in Littleton, Colorado. “I’m a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-to-work kind of guy.”

Arvizu said he and his wife, Sheryl, are actively looking for a home in Las Cruces.

Leaving his current job as a senior advisor to Emerson Collective, a nonprofit focused on social justice initiatives, has been speeded up by “their strong support (for) my new role,” he said.

Arvizu lived in Alumni and Garcia halls when he was a student at NMSU, he said, and “would walk the length of the campus daily” to attend classes at the engineering center near Hadley Hall. He graduated with a bachelor’s of science degree in mechanical engineering in 1973 and subsequently earned a masters and a Ph.D. in the same field from Stanford.

During his return to NMSU to interview for the chancellor’s job, Arvizu said he recognized “the look and feel of a much different, more mature university.”

“I am inspired and humbled. It’s a great honor to be at the helm of my alma mater.”

Arvizu grew up in Alamogordo, played first-chair trumpet in the Alamogordo High School Band and attended NMSU on a music scholarship.

Being a member of the Aggie Pride Band was “one of my most rewarding experiences on campus,” Arvizu said. He played in both the marching band and orchestra at NMSU.

Today, Arvizu still occasionally plays the trumpet, he said, and has also “picked up guitar.”

His first order of business at NMSU will be listening. He plans to “start meeting people” and will spend time with outgoing Chancellor Garrey Carruthers, who has been “very receptive and accommodating” and part of a warm Las Cruces reception, Arvizu said.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of giants,” the new chancellor said.

Arvizu said he plans to “take full advantage of what we already have in place,” and will meet with NMSU students, staff and faculty and community members and leaders to learn more about NMSU and “hopefully take the institution to another level.”

“It’s a homecoming,” Arvizu said. “I really do feel like this is where I’m meant to be.”

Arvizu noted he has “been in and around universities all my career,” but knew when he interviewed for the chancellor’s job that he wanted “an outstanding No. 2 who understands the university environment and land grant opportunity … to run the main campus.”

“I leapt at the opportunity” to bring Kansas State University College of Agriculture Dean and Research and Extension Director Dr. John Floros on as NMSU-Las Cruces president, Arvizu said.

“It’s historic,” he said of their partnership.

The two had not met before they were hired by NMSU, Arvizu said, but they have spent time together since then and have had frequent phone conversations.

“In terms of personality, his demeanor, his willingness, the chemistry,” he and Floros “clicked right away.” Arvizu said. “I am very excited by the fact that he’s going to be a very strong president of the university. I am confident that he and I will make a great team. I could not be more pleased with the relationship and the manner in which we will overall lead the university system.”

Arvizu said he knows “there’s a lot of questions people have” for the two of them.

“We’ve got a number of ideas,” he said. “Before we unveil those,” Arvizu said he and Floros want to “hear from inside the university.”

They will define roles and responsibilities, he said, set priorities and determine “how to work within this new construct. You keep the trains running, keep some continuity,” he said, and develop a vision.

“My history and past has been built on taking great ideas and synthesizing them down to what we can actually focus on and achieve,” he said. Idea generation, including “disruptive ideas that can change the landscape,” are essential to “generating some impact that everyone can be proud of.”

The first college class Arvizu ever took was on the NMSU-Alamogordo campus, he recalled, which helped him to recognize the value of NMSU’s community colleges in Las Cruces, Alamogordo, Carlsbad and Grants.

“One of my top priorities is to make the system work more effectively,” Arvizu said. Collectively, he said, the system provides “a tremendous platform on which to build an outreach effort … to touch more of our citizens,” many of whom “aren’t aware of the opportunities that higher education provides or don’t believe they could aspire to those opportunities.”

“The land grant college mission, public service, outreach, the community colleges are extremely important in that process,” Arvizu said. “So are the extension services.”

“How do we leverage this platform in a way that helps us not just in rural areas, but also on the main campus? There are some natural things to do,” Arvizu said, including more involvement with K-12 public education, which he said is an area where many universities “don’t typically feel accountable. That’s part of our land-grant mission,” he said.

“What I see is a real appreciation for those who are looking to see the university improve and very interested to participate and see how we can do it,” Arvizu said. “There is no shortage of ideas.”

