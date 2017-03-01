Open call to artists: Branigan looking for submissions for 2018

Bulletin Report

The Las Cruces Museum system is searching for art submissions for Branigan Cultural Center to display in 2018.

The center will display exhibits in four different spaces ranging from 700-square-feet to 1,400-square feet.

Preference will be given to exhibitions demonstrating strong connections to the cultural and historical heritage of the Mesilla Valley and southern New Mexico, the museum system said in a release.

Submissions are accepted only electronically here. Submitters are asked to upload five to 10 high-resolution jpg images of the works submitted.

Further information can be obtained from museum.collections@las-cruces.org.