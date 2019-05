Carlos Gonzalez of White Mountain Elementary School in Ruidoso concentrates intensely with teammate Ryan Nations from G.W. Stout Elementary of Silver City Saturday, April 27, during the Battle of the Books at Oñate High School. Each team was asked to donate books of any age range to needy Las Cruces children through such organizations as Jardin de los Niños to grow their love of reading.

BULLETIN PHOTO BY STEVE MACINTYRE