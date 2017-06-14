Pearce present at Alexandria shooting incident

New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was at the baseball practice this morning when a gunman opened fire into a morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. for Republican members of Congress. Pearce tweeted he was there this morning but is uninjured.

At least five people were wounded in the incident, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

“Suspect is in custody and not a threat,” the Alexandria Police Department tweeted.

“Just got back to my office from this morning’s baseball practice — no time to change — and was greeted with friendly faces of Dayna Jones-La Plata Middle School,” Pearce wrote on Facebook posting the accompanying photo. “They ventured far from Silver City, New Mexico to learn about how decisions are made in Congress, and I’m glad I was able to meet with them and answer their questions.”