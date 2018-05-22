Pedestrian killed in crash on Lohman Avenue

BULLETIN REPORT



A late-Monday evening crash on Lohman Avenue has resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Umberto Estupinan, 61, of Las Cruces, was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning at Mountainview Regional Medical Center.

About 11:30 p.m. Monday, May 21, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a crash on Lohman Avenue, just east of Solano Drive, between a 1996 Dodge Dakota and a pedestrian. Investigators learned the pedestrian, later identified as Estupinan, was crossing Lohman northbound when he was struck in the center lane by the Dakota that was traveling east on Lohman.

The driver of the Dakota, a 41-year-old man, stopped and was cooperative with police.

Investigators determined that Estupinan was not in a designated crosswalk and was wearing clothing not easily visible to motorists. No charges are expected against the driver.

That portion of Lohman Avenue was closed to traffic until about 3 a.m. Tuesday while police investigated the crash.