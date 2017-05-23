Pedroza declines opportunity to seek re-election



Las Cruces City Councilor Olga Pedroza has announced she will not seek re-election in November to the District 3 seat she has held for the past eight years.

“During that time, I have concentrated on several issues: education, nutrition, economics and quality of life,” Pedroza said may 23. “I do not claim to have worked alone on these issues. I have had a lot of help from both individuals and groups.

“Additionally, the city council during my two terms addressed an issue important to my constituents, the condition and maintenance of the city’s streets.” Pedroza also “brought several informational forums on the topic of immigration to the city,” she said, and “participated in and voted for the citizen initiative to increase the minimum wage in Las Cruces.”

Pedroza said her decision not to seek re-election “was made much easier by knowing the person who will run for the position, Gabe Vasquez.” Vasquez currently serves as southern New Mexico outreach coordinator for the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.