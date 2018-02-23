Wedding Rings

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jamar Cotton handcuffs newlyweds Paul Maxwell and Janis Paul to symbolize their commitment in a lighthearted nod to Valentine’s Day. Third Judicial District Judge Mary Rosner presided over 20 marriages in the rotunda of the Doña Ana County Government Center Feb. 14, during which Cotton and his wife, Barbara, also renewed their vows. “We appreciate Judge Rosner coming here to do this great event for us,” said Doña Ana County Manager Fernando R. Macias. “It was truly a joyous day of celebration that was a lot of fun for all of us.”

PHOTO COURTESY JOSEPH VARGAS/DOÑA ANA COUNTY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT