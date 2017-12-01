



The last time New Mexico State University appeared in a bowl game JFK had not yet been sworn into office and nobody outside of Liverpool or Hamburg had ever heard of the Beatles. Thanks to a victory over Idaho Nov. 25 engineered by backup quarterback Nick Jeanty (No. 12, pictured), the Aggies play for bowl eligibility Saturday, Dec. 2, in one of the biggest games in the school’s 100-plus-year football history. But, as Bulletin editor Marty Racine writes, a win is no guarantee of post-season play. See page 66.

PHOTO COURTESY NMSU