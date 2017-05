Dusan Jolovic, a Doctor of Philosophy degree candidate with a major in Engineering, attends the New Mexico State University Doctoral Hooding Ceremony on Friday, May 12, at the Pan American Center. Several thousand students graduated in May from NMSU and Doña Ana Community College, with various commencement ceremonies held at the Pan American Center on the NMSU campus. See pages 24-27 for more photos and information.

PHOTO COURTESY VICTORIA PALOMBIT, NMSU