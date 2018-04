Beloved Las Cruces icon Johnny Flores was feted on his 90th birthday Sunday,

April 15, at Plaza de Las Cruces. Flores, a longtime street musician/guitarist

at the Saturday farmers market, brings mariachi music to the

Mesilla Valley in all its joyous and rueful forms – corridos, polkas, boleros and

cumbias. Several years ago, the community pitched in to repair his crumbling

home. Most recently, Flores has been battling cancer.

Photos by Steve MacIntyre