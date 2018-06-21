Photo gallery: National NAACP president speaks at Las Cruces Juneteenth event

National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson was the special guest and keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP Chapter No. 1602’s Juneteenth “Celebration of Freedom” banquet June 16 at Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but word was withheld from slaves until a Union officer disclosed the news on June 19, 1865. Since then, annual commemorations of the emancipation have been referred to as Juneteenth.

Bulletin photo by Richard Coltharp NAACP national president Derrick Johnson, foreground, visited with media Saturday, June 16, prior to his appearance at the annual Juneteenth Celebration banquet. He shares the table with NAACP Doña Ana Branch president Curtis Rosemond (left) and former NAACP national board director Alfred Rucks. Johnson said the NAACP historically takes a community-centric approach to its advocacy and promoted working with other organizations to address societal issues. "Social justice is not a competition," he said.
Bulletin photo by Steve MacIntyre Yvette Kaufman-Bell from the NM Office of African-American Affairs and Howard Guion at Hotel Encanto.
Bulletin photo by Steve MacIntyre Dr. Bobbie Green conducts the NMSU Gospel Choir at Hotel Encanto.
Bulletin photo by Steve MacIntyre From left, Mary Warner, Daezia Morales and LeShauntai Adams at Hotel Encanto.
