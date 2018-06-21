Photo gallery: National NAACP president speaks at Las Cruces Juneteenth event

National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson was the special guest and keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP Chapter No. 1602’s Juneteenth “Celebration of Freedom” banquet June 16 at Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, but word was withheld from slaves until a Union officer disclosed the news on June 19, 1865. Since then, annual commemorations of the emancipation have been referred to as Juneteenth.