Doña Ana Photography Club focuses on winning entries in 7th annual contest

Bulletin Report

Las Cruces photographer Gerald Guss was named Photographer of the Year at the recent Doña Ana Photography Club’s (DAPC) annual awards presentation.

Las Cruces photographer Carl Maier was awarded Photo of the Year with his entry titled “Symmetry.”

A total of 16 blue ribbons and 14 red ribbons were awarded during the showcase evening.

According to a club press release, Guss “consistently produced high-quality imagery throughout the year in quarterly print competitions and [also] being very active in theme presentations. In this year’s Southern New Mexico State Fair contest, he was awarded 22 ribbons.

“Recently Gerald had a show at the Rio Grande Theatre where he was named “Artist of the Month” for September and October. He has been an active member of DAPC for the past year, receiving multiple award ribbons, and has been seriously pursuing photography for the past two years. His current main interests are wildlife and landscapes.”

Maier, according to the release, “has been a member of DAPC for the past two years and has been active in theme submissions and has also garnered a number of ribbons, with [most] of his work in black-and-white. Carl’s background includes 22 years as an Air Force photographer. After retirement from the AF he was involved in all aspects of photographic education in both Denver and Madison, Wisconsin.

“(Maier’s) Photo of the Year was of three seashells, arranged on a piece of black Plexiglas. It was lit with two undiffused strobe units, one high and behind, the other low and in front. Brightness and contrast were enhanced using Photoshop software. The shooting sessions, using a Nikon D 7100 and a 105 mm macro lens, were taken over a two-day period and involved a technique called “focus stacking” to ensure maximum sharpness. The finished image was the result of eleven images put together using Helicon Focus software.”

Judges for the award were Paul Schranz, Lynne Lawlor, Ron Saltzman and Gerald Moore. Photos were judged by emotional impact, composition and overall technical skill.

DAPC inaugurated the Photo of the Year contest seven years ago not only as a competitive element, but also as an educational opportunity for its membership to better recognize the creative and technical needed to produce a high-quality image.

DAPC CONTEST WINNERS



Blue Ribbon winners: Carl Maier, Anne Chase, Avi Kotkowski, Bob Hamre, Debbie Hands, Gerald Guss (2), Scott Winans, Will Keener, Alex Woodcock, Dale Taylor, John Nelson, Maria Zucconi, Dave Brown, Ryan Korpi (2).

Red Ribbon winners: Bill Hanson, Bob Hamre, Carl Maier, Gerald Guss, Julie Schmitt (2), Seth Madell, Will Keener, Alex Woodcock, Beth Waters (2), Bruce Woodcock, Terry Gaume (2).