Photos: Earth Day at Plaza de Las Cruces

Photo by Steve MacIntyre Linda Reader Sanchez dances with the New World Drummers Saturday morning during Earth Day festivities at the Plaza de Las Cruces. Photo by Steve MacIntyre NMSU student Molly Dupin looks at plants sold by the NMSU Horticulture Forum with one of the club members Paul Lambert, right, during Earth Day on the Plaza de Las Cruces. Photo by Steve MacIntyre NMSU Horticulture Forum member Paul Lambert holds a grazania Saturday morning during Earth Day on the Plaza de Las Cruces. Photo by Steve MacIntyre Lucy, a 3 year old Husky enjoys Earth Day Saturday morning during the Plaza de Las Cruces. Photo by Steve MacIntyre Earth Day festivities took place Saturday morning, April 21, on the Plaza de Las Cruces.
