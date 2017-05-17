Planned water outage in Young Park area

Residents and businesses in the area of Lohman Avenue south to Nevada Avenue, and west from Walnut Street to Solano Drive, will experience a water outage from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 18, to 3 a.m. Friday, May 19, while Las Cruces Utilities replaces two water line distribution valves.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron and manganese. Although the water is safe to drink, City officials recommend waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush outside and/or cold water faucets in the house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call the City at 575-526-0500 for assistance.