Police ID motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

The motorcyclist killed in Friday evening’s crash at the intersection of Engler Road and Jornada road has been identified as 25-year-old Spencer Lance Meister of Las Cruces.

Traffic investigators learned that, about 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, a New Mexico State Police officer spotted a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed just west of Alamogordo. The motorcycle, driven by a man, was heading westbound on Highway 70 toward Dona Ana County when the New Mexico State Police officer lost sight of it.

A short while later, a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the motorcycle traveling at more than 100 miles per hour west on Highway 70 near the community of Organ. The deputy attempted to catch up with the motorcycle but lost visual of the bike somewhere on Highway 70 entering Las Cruces city limits.

At about 6:22 p.m., Las Cruces police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2007 Yamaha sport bike at the intersection of Engler Road and Jornada Road. Meister was identified as the driver of the Yamaha and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Traffic investigators believe Meister was traveling west on Engler at a high rate of speed when the Yamaha ran a stop sign at the intersection of Engler and Jornada Road. The motorcycle struck the front-end of a 2015 Ford Explorer that was traveling south on Jornada.

The 60-year-old driver of the Explorer and his 12-year-old passenger, a girl, were not physically injured.

The intersection of Engler Road and Jornada Road, along with most of Engler Road from Jornada to McGuffey Street, was closed until Saturday morning.