Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Engler Road

Las Cruces police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Engler Road and Jornada Road that claimed the life of a motorcyclist early Friday evening.

reliminary information from the investigation indicates that, at about 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, a New Mexico State Police officer spotted a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed just west of Alamogordo. The motorcycle, driven by a man, was heading westbound on Highway 70 toward Dona Ana County when the New Mexico State Police officer lost sight of it.

A short while later, a Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the motorcycle traveling at more than 100 miles per hour west on U.S. Highway 70 near the community of Organ. The deputy, who attempted to catch up with the motorcycle, lost visual of the bike somewhere on Highway 70 entering Las Cruces city limits.

At about 6:22 p.m., Las Cruces police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving the motorcycle at the intersection of Engler Road and Jornada Road.

Traffic investigators believe the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling west on Engler at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Engler and Jornada Road. The motorcycle struck the front-end of a 2015 Ford Explorer that was traveling south on Jornada.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 60-year-old driver of the Explorer and his 12-year-old passenger, a girl, were not physically injured.

Traffic investigators have the intersection of Engler Road and Jornada closed while the crash is under investigation. Engler Road, from Jornada to McGuffey Street, is also closed until the investigation is complete. The investigation is expected to last well into Saturday morning.

The identity of the motorcyclist will not be released until next of kin have been notified.