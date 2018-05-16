Police investigate report of false imprisonment, assault

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate a report of a woman driving to work who was startled when an unknown man rose from the backseat of her sport utility vehicle and ordered her to drive across town.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the early-morning hours on Sunday, May 6. The 28-year-old woman, who resides in the Sonoma Ranch area, told officers that she was on her way to work that morning. She entered her SUV, which had been parked in the garage all night, and started driving to work along Sonoma Ranch Boulevard when an unknown man suddenly appeared in her backseat, directly behind the driver’s seat.

The woman told police that the masked man was armed with a knife and ordered her to drive across town and into Mesilla. When they arrived on the 4300 block of Highway 28, the man ordered the woman to pull over to the side of the road. At that point, the man exited the vehicle and the woman quickly drove away to a safe location where she called 911.

A Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office deputy initially responded since the woman was calling from outside of city limits. LCPD was subsequently notified and began investigating the incident.

The woman was not physically harmed but indicated that she was in fear for her life.

The suspect was described as man with light-skin who spoke clear English.

Anyone with information on this incident, or the possible identity of the suspect, is asked to call Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.