Practice safety while cooling off at the pool

Bulletin report



With afternoon temperatures forecast for the low 100s to 106 degrees over the next several days, it’s inevitable that teens, tweens and children of all ages will be trying to cool off at local swimming pools, according to a press release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

Las Cruces police and firefighters hope those swims are done safely and with adult supervision. They recommend following these safety tips:

Never leave children or elderly unsupervised in or near a swimming pool, hot tub or any body of water.

Do not assume that other children, or another adult, will watch over your child’s safety.

Do not consider anyone “drown proof” because they’ve had swimming lessons.

Do not rely on flotation devices, such as Floaties, as a substitute for supervision.

Keep rescue equipment, including a cell phone or telephone, easily accessible.

Remove toys from pool after use so children are not tempted to reach for them.

Refrain from consuming alcohol while swimming or supervising others.

Remove pool covers completely before use and securely cover after each use.

Properly secure or lock doors and gates that lead to pools, and hot tubs when not in use.

Ensure that babysitters and all other users know, and will follow, pool safety rules.

Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and encourage others to do the same.

Never allow children to play in, or near, drainage or irrigation canals.

When supervising children at play avoid distractions such as reading, texting, social media use or gaming.

Nationally, an average of 250 children under the age of 5 drown each year in swimming pools or hot tubs. In Las Cruces, two adults and one child have drowned since 2007.