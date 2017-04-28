Prescription drug take-back event is Saturday

The Las Cruces Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies are hosting a prescription drug take-back event Saturday at eight locations in Las Cruces and one in Mesilla.



The prescription drug take-back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at these locations:

• Walmart Neighborhood Market at 150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

• Walmart Supercenter at 3331 Rinconada Blvd.

• Sam’s Club at 2711 N. Telshor Blvd.

• New Mexico State Police Las Cruces office at 4055 Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

• Elks Club at 3000 Elks Dr.

• Thomas Branigan Memorial Library at 200 E. Picacho Ave.

• Albertson’s grocery store at 2551 E. Lohman Ave.

• Dublin’s Street Pub at 1745 E. University Ave.

• Mesilla Town Hall at 2231 Avenida de Mesilla.

Residents are encouraged to drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs – in pills or patch forms – during the event. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

The take-back initiative addresses vital public safety and health issues. Unused and outdated medications are susceptible to misuse or abuses, and can result in accidental poisonings and overdoses. Traditional methods of disposing unused medications, such as throwing prescription drugs in the trash or flushing them down a toilet, can pose safety and health hazards.