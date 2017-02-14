Rail Readers to discuss book about Robert Louis Stevenson

Bulletin Report

A discussion of Across America on an Emigrant Train, written by Jim Murphy, will be held at the Rail Readers Book Club on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

In 1879, Robert Louis Stevenson needed to travel from Scotland to California. As a young author, he had limited funds and thus chose to travel on emigrant trains. This account of his travel describes the adversities and deprivations he and his fellow travelers experienced as they endured the searing summer heat on their journey across this vast continent.

The Rail Readers Book Club meets at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum on the third Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. Even if you haven’t read the book, you are welcome to attend.

Admission to the Railroad Museum is free. The museum is located at 351 N. Mesilla St. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, visit the website at: museums.las-cruces.org or call (575) 647-4480.

If you need an accommodation for a disability to enable you to fully participate in this event, contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event.