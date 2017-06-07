Rain Coming: Sandbags available at Las Cruces Fire Stations

The National Weather Service has indicated there’s a possibility of heavy rains in Las Cruces over the next few days, according to a press release from the city.

The Las Cruces Fire Department has sandbags available for city residents.

Homeowners who reside within city limits can stop by any Las Cruces fire station and get up to 10 sandbags free of charge.

Fire stations are located at:

• Station 1: 201 E. Picacho Ave.

• Station 2: 1199 E. Foster Rd.

• Station 3: 390 N. Valley Dr.

• Station 4: 2802 E. Missouri Ave.

• Station 5: 5998 Bataan Memorial East

• Station 6: 2750 Northrise Dr.

• Station 7: 1050 Crawford Blvd.

• Station 8: 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.