Rep. Pearce to hold Las Cruces town hall

Bulletin Report

Congressman Steve Pearce announced this week he will host a town hall in Las Cruces on Saturday, March 18.

The event will take place at noon at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road.

Two recent protests outside Pearce headquarters on Telshor Boulevard were staged to voice criticism of the congressman for not appearing in Las Cruces, the largest city in his district, during the Congressional recess. Pearce’s press release announcing the Farm & Ranch appearance did refer to the protests, organized by Indivisible Groups of Southern New Mexico, principally in Las Cruces and Truth or Consequences.

“I’m fortunate to represent a district that is so passionate and engaged in issues that affect the livelihoods of themselves, their families, and that of New Mexico,” he stated in the release. “It’s important that we take immediate action to come together for commonsense solutions that build up our communities for generations to come.”

He continued: “Districts across the nation are facing a difficult political climate right now, which is why I have invited leadership from Indivisible Groups of Southern New Mexico to co-host this town hall with me. I enjoy having a direct yet respectful conversation about the priorities of New Mexico, and I look forward to doing so this weekend in Las Cruces.

“This process is not easy, but it’s the path we have to take to find common ground on issues from health care, to tax reform, to the security of our southern border. As we meet for the community discussion this weekend, we must keep in mind that our actions moving forward are only as effective as the conversations we are able to have.”

This is Rep. Pearce’s fourth town hall in less than two months. His telephone town hall drew more than 10,000 participants from New Mexico, and more than 300 constituents showed up to his town hall in Ruidoso. Rep. Pearce’s most recent town hall was held in Hobbs.

Video streams from the town halls can be found on Rep. Pearce’s Facebook page.